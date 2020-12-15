Celebrate New Year with Europe’s finest orchestras at local cinemas

Poster images of the screenings (Megabox)
Though the COVID-19 pandemic limits us from going to New Year celebration concerts, local cinema franchise Megabox will screen the recordings of the New Year celebration concerts by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, according to its announcement Tuesday.
The 90-minute recording of the Berlin Philarmonicker, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, holding its New Year’s Eve concert under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, will be screened across 31 Megabox branches on Jan. 3 in Korea.
The concert, held without audiences, will kick off with Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3,” in tribute to the great mind. It will feature Spanish ballet music by Manuel de Falla and Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez,” featuring star guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas.
The New Year’s concert by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will be screened across 40 Megabox branches for 150-minute on Jan. 2.
The orchestra will go onstage under the baton of Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. It is the Italian maestro’s sixth time to conduct the concert event.
Following its own tradition, the New Year concert will present a program consisting of repertoire of the Strauss family, including familiar waltzes, polkas and other dances.
The 150-minute will be conducted without audiences, too.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)