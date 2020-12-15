 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Celebrate New Year with Europe’s finest orchestras at local cinemas

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 16:43       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 16:43
Poster images of the screenings (Megabox)
Poster images of the screenings (Megabox)

Though the COVID-19 pandemic limits us from going to New Year celebration concerts, local cinema franchise Megabox will screen the recordings of the New Year celebration concerts by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, according to its announcement Tuesday.

The 90-minute recording of the Berlin Philarmonicker, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, holding its New Year’s Eve concert under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, will be screened across 31 Megabox branches on Jan. 3 in Korea.

The concert, held without audiences, will kick off with Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3,” in tribute to the great mind. It will feature Spanish ballet music by Manuel de Falla and Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez,” featuring star guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas.

The New Year’s concert by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will be screened across 40 Megabox branches for 150-minute on Jan. 2.

The orchestra will go onstage under the baton of Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. It is the Italian maestro’s sixth time to conduct the concert event.

Following its own tradition, the New Year concert will present a program consisting of repertoire of the Strauss family, including familiar waltzes, polkas and other dances.

The 150-minute will be conducted without audiences, too.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114