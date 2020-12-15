Doosan bags W100b energy storage contract in Australia

A rendering image of a 150-megawatt-hour ESS project in Queensland, Australia, which Doosan GridTech will participate in as a partner. (Vena Energy)





Doosan GridTech, a US subsidiary of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, won a contract worth 100 billion won ($91.3 million) to install energy storage systems (ESS) in Australia, the biggest ESS contract Doosan has ever signed.



According to Doosan Heavy on Tuesday, the subsidiary was awarded the contract from private power utility Vena Energy to supply a 150-megawatt-hour ESS in Queensland, Australia by next year. It will be the state’s largest such facility.



Equipped with its own ESS software and management system, Doosan GridTech will be responsible for the project’s engineering, supply and construction. The 150-megawatt-hour ESS can supply electricity to some 23,000 households for a whole day.



An ESS is a huge battery, the size of a container, that can store electricity generated by renewable energy sources such as solar power.



“The contract will allow Doosan Heavy to expand its footprint in the fast-growing ESS market in Australia,” said Song Yong-jin, head of the strategic innovation division of Doosan Heavy.



The size of the Australian ESS market, which stands at 1.9 gigawatt-hours this year, is expected to jump to 18.9 gigawatt-hours in 2025 and spike to 40 gigawatt-hours in 2030, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)