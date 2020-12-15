 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Bioepis begins phase 3 clinical trial of Prolia biosimilar

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 13:23       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 14:16
Samsung Bioepis researcher (Samsung Bioepis)
Samsung Bioepis researcher (Samsung Bioepis)
Samsung Bioepis has begun the final stage clinical trial of postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment SB16, the company said Tuesday.

SB16 (denosumab) is a biosimilar referencing Amgen’s Prolia, whose global annual sales marked over 3 trillion won ($2.74 billion) in 2019.

The phase 3 clinical trial of SB16 is anticipated to be completed by March 2023, just in time for the company to derive analysis and push for commercialization of the drug by Prolia’s patent expiration in major markets in 2025.

Prolia’s patent expires on June 25, 2022 in Europe, except for France, Italy, Spain and the UK, where it expires in 2025. It will expire in the US on Feb. 19, 2025.

In the phase 3 clinical study, Samsung Bioepis will follow 432 postmenopausal osteoporosis patients in six nations, to compare the SB16’s efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics against the original Prolia. The study’s design is randomized, double-blind and multicenter.

Candidates eligible for enrollment are women aged between 55 and 80 years old, for whom the bone matter strengthening substance will be administered every six months subcutaneously. All drugs can have varying degrees of side effects -- the most commonly known side effects of Prolia are pain in the back, arms and legs, high cholesterol, muscle pain and bladder infection.

As of December 2020, Samsung Bioepis has three biosimilar candidates -- SB12 (eculizumab), SB15 (aflibercept) and SB16 (denosumab) -- in phase 3 clinical development.

Samsung Bioepis was established in 2012 as a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and US’ Biogen.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114