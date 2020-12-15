 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

N. Korea begins regular wintertime drills, no unusual signs detected yet: JCS

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 11:20       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 13:37
Test-firings of multiple rocket launchers by an all-female military unit on the western border island of Changrin in November 2019. (Documentary film aired by North Korea's official Korean Central TV)
Test-firings of multiple rocket launchers by an all-female military unit on the western border island of Changrin in November 2019. (Documentary film aired by North Korea's official Korean Central TV)
North Korea has begun regular wintertime military drills, and no unusual movements have been detected so far, the South Korean military said Tuesday.

"We believe that North Korea began their regular wintertime drills," Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a regular briefing.

The drills have yet to be in full swing, and there are no signs indicating any imminent provocative acts, according to another JCS officer.

The communist country usually kicks off their exercise for winter in December to continue through early spring, and the program has often involved artillery firing drills.

This year's drills could be held in a smaller scale due to the new coronavirus, though it depends on its political decision, the officer said. North Korea has issued the highest level of alert to stave off the virus.

Early this month, the US flew several types of surveillance aircraft over South Korea in an apparent move to monitor the North.

Pyongyang has not made major military moves in recent months, though it unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), along with diverse military assets, during a military parade on Oct. 10, to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

In the face of difficulties caused by the new coronavirus and prolonged international sanctions, North Korea launched the "80-day campaign" in October to achieve the country's national and economic goals by the end of the year.

Some speculate that it could make provocations, such as missile launches, around the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden in January.

Asked about the chances of the North's staging of another round of a military parade next month, the spokesperson only said, "South Korea and the US intelligence authorities are closely monitoring related movements in close coordination."

Last month, Seoul's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers that the North could again hold a military parade during a planned party congress in January. Some military equipment mobilized for the October parade was known to have been left in Pyongyang.(Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114