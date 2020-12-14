 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Samsung ranks fourth in Q3 wearables market: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 10:00




Samsung Electronics was the fourth-largest vendor of wearable devices in the third quarter of the year, a market report showed, amid soaring global demand for wearables.

Samsung shipped 11.2 million units of wearable devices in the July-September period, up 32.2 percent from a year earlier, for a market share of 9 percent, according to the latest report from market tracker International Data Corp.

Apple solidified its top position with a 33.1 percent share after shipping 41.4 million wearable devices in the third quarter, up 38.6 percent from a year ago. (Yonhap)



