[Graphic News] Samsung ranks fourth in Q3 wearables market: report









Samsung Electronics was the fourth-largest vendor of wearable devices in the third quarter of the year, a market report showed, amid soaring global demand for wearables.



Samsung shipped 11.2 million units of wearable devices in the July-September period, up 32.2 percent from a year earlier, for a market share of 9 percent, according to the latest report from market tracker International Data Corp.



Apple solidified its top position with a 33.1 percent share after shipping 41.4 million wearable devices in the third quarter, up 38.6 percent from a year ago. (Yonhap)







