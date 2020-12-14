 Back To Top
Business

New CEOs take office in CJ Group companies

By Jo He-rim
Published : Dec 14, 2020 - 18:28       Updated : Dec 14, 2020 - 18:28
CJ Cheiljedang’s new CEO Choi Eun-seok (left), CJ Logistics CEO Kang Sin-ho, CJ ENM CEO Kang Ho-seong (CJ Group)
CJ Cheiljedang’s new CEO Choi Eun-seok (left), CJ Logistics CEO Kang Sin-ho, CJ ENM CEO Kang Ho-seong (CJ Group)

CJ Group's core units named new CEOs on Monday.

As part of a group-wide C-level reshuffle announced Friday, new chief executives began their terms at CJ Cheiljedang, CJ Logistics and CJ ENM, the South Korean retail and entertainment giant said.

Choi Eun-seok assumed the top job at CJ Cheiljedang, replacing Kang Sin-ho, who moved to CJ Logistics as CEO. Choi, 53, was formerly the head of CJ Corp.’s management strategy office.

Kang Ho-seong, formerly the head of management support at CJ Corp. was appointed as CEO of CJ ENM.

“We have appointed new CEOs who can deal with emergency situations such as the fast changing business environment in and outside the country derived from COVID-19, and to gear up for the future,” CJ said.

In addition, the company promoted 78 executives in a year-end reshuffle, aimed at introducing younger faces to the corporate management.

The number of newly named director-level executives doubled from last year to 38, and includes eight women, the most in company history, CJ said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
