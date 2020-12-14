Dreamy landscape painter Park Jong-sook opens solo exhibition

“Part of Memory” by Park Jong-sook (courtesy of the artist)
Painter Park Jong-sook, known for her dreamy landscapes, has opened up a solo exhibition “Part of Memory” in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.
The exhibition, which runs through April 11 at Glass Island Museum in Ansan, showcases her painting series under the theme “Part of Memory.” The artist’s semi-abstract paintings feature portraits of her mindscape derived from her childhood, a mixture of elements from nature including winding roads in rural areas, trees, farms and animals in a variety of warm hues.
Park, who is currently a member of the Korean Fine Arts Association, has participated in approximately 150 group exhibitions including the Seoul Art Show; Seoul Open Art Fair; the Art and World Festival; and the Companionship Exhibition of Korean and Japanese Contemporary Art. She has also had 17 solo exhibitions in cities around the world including New York, Paris, and Beijing.
By Park Yuna
