 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea vows more emergency steps over winter wave of virus infections

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2020 - 14:08       Updated : Dec 14, 2020 - 14:08

Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo at a plenary session of the national policy committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 27. (Yonhap)
Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo at a plenary session of the national policy committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 27. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top financial regulator said Monday that his agency will take more emergency steps, if necessary, as health authorities struggle to contain a winter wave of coronavirus infections.

Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Eun Sung-soo made the remarks a day after the nation reported its highest one-day increase of 1,030 infections.

In the span of the past 10 days, the nation recorded about 7,500 confirmed infections, bringing the total caseload to 43,484 on Monday.

"As a resurgence of COVID-19 has become a reality, (the government) will come up with additional measures if needed," Eun told an online briefing.

Financial authorities will also actively cope with a rise in household and corporate debts, Eun said.

South Korea has promised to spend some 277 trillion won ($254 billion) to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, with the Bank of Korea cutting its key rate to a historic low.

Due to the concerns over rising prices related to excessive liquidity, the government is closely monitoring the property market, Eun said.

In January next year, the FSC will review the need to scale back stimulus measures to combat the pandemic, Eun said. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114