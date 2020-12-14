Yeonsu-gu to host 5th UNESCO International Conference on Learning Cities in 2021

Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, has been selected to host UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning’s 5th International Conference on Learning Cities in 2021.
The city district said Monday that it will coordinate with the Education Ministry, the Culture Ministry, Incheon city government and the city’s education office to host the three-day-long conference on the topic of “global health education and emergency response’ in coming October.
Following the official designation made Wednesday, the UIL and Yeonsu-gu will ink an official agreement this month and confirm session topics for the conference by February.
The two are also planning to invite speakers in the coming months and prepare to send invitations to GNLC representatives within the first half of next year.
The UIL said the upcoming conference will provide an opportunity to explore how learning cities can provide health education and help out with emergency responses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since being designated as the first lifelong learning city in Incheon in 2003, Yeonsu-gu was categorized as a special education internationalization zone in 2012 and joined the GNLC as a representative in 2018.
The city district was also selected as a cluster coordinator city for Global Citizenship Education during the 4th ICLC in 2019 held in Medellin, Colombia.
During the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Yeonsu-gu led the formation of a regional network of more than 70 UNESCO learning cities in Asia-Pacific under the framework of the 2020 Yeonsu Asia Pacific GNLC Network Conference.
Yeonsu-gu applied to host the 5th ICLC this October with support from top local officials including President Moon Jae-in, National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and Culture Minister Park Yang-woo.
The city district said the hosting opportunity will help Yeonsu-gu devise a new urban development model centered on lifelong learning. Yeonsu-gu also hopes the event provides momentum in finding new strategies to adopt lifelong learning programs in the post-pandemic world.
“We have already confirmed how complicated and widespread the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is locally and internationally,” said Yeonsu-gu Mayor Ko Nam-seok. “The future’s hyper-complex nature under the 4th Industrial Revolution emphasizes the importance of future education globally.”
The biennial ICLC is attended by more than 5,000 people from 197 UNESCO member countries and 229 GNLC municipal representatives from 64 countries. The ICLC has helped learning cities make international exchanges and collaborate to make lifelong learning a reality for citizens around the world.
“We know well from our experience that educated citizens who put their words into action are better apt in responding to crises,” Ko added.
“We are now in an area that needs an international learning city that can guide roads that no one has ever been to, and Yeonsu-gu will play that role in Incheon and South Korea.”
By Lee Hong-seok (gilbert@heraldcorp.com
)