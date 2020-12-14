 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai tops global hydrogen auto sales through Sept.

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2020 - 13:53       Updated : Dec 14, 2020 - 13:53
The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. topped the global hydrogen vehicle sales in the first nine months of the year on rising demand for the Nexo model, data showed Monday.

In the first nine months, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 4,917 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, accounting for 74 percent of the global hydrogen car market, according to data from local market research firm SNE Research.

Toyota Motors Corp. ranked second with a share of 11.5 percent, or 767 vehicles, while Honda Motor Co. ranked third with a 2.8 percent share, or 187 units, the data showed.

Hyundai began to sell the Nexo hydrogen model in the local market in March 2018 to take the leadership position in hydrogen mobility technology.

This year, Hyundai aims to sell 10,100 Nexos in Korea, mainly to public organizations and companies, more than doubling from the 4,194 units it sold last year.

From January to November, Hyundai sold 5,453 Nexos in the domestic market, achieving 54 percent of its annual target. Separately, it shipped 6,318 Nexos during the same period.

On top of hydrogen passenger cars, Hyundai plans to develop more hydrogen commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, to cement its leading position in hydrogen vehicles.

Hyundai aims to build a production facility capable of rolling out 50,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles a year by 2030. It also targets selling 200,000 hydrogen fuel cell systems a year in global markets by the same year.

Hyundai recently started to export hydrogen trucks and buses, paving the way for further shipments of the eco-friendly vehicles. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114