National

Hundreds of special forces personnel mobilized to support virus fight

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2020 - 09:30       Updated : Dec 14, 2020 - 09:30
In the July 25, 2020, file photo, soldiers carry out disinfection work at a train station in the central city of Daejeon. (Yonhap)
In the July 25, 2020, file photo, soldiers carry out disinfection work at a train station in the central city of Daejeon. (Yonhap)
More than 300 Special Warfare officers were dispatched to public health centers Monday to help with the government's handling of the new coronavirus, the Army said.

A total of 379 officers from the Army's Special Warfare Command were sent to 79 public health centers in Seoul and the surrounding areas to conduct diverse supporting roles, such as contact tracing, data management and transferring samples for virus tests for two months, according to the Army.

The move came as the metropolitan area has reported large numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. On Sunday, the country's number of daily infections hit a record high of 1,030, and nearly 80 percent of them were from Seoul, the western city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

"We will do our best to support the government's antivirus efforts just like carrying out military operations," Yang Eun-chan, who leads the Army's new coronavirus task force, said. (Yonhap)
