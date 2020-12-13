 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughed social distancing may be necessary

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2020 - 15:48       Updated : Dec 13, 2020 - 16:35
President Moon Jae-in speaks during an interagency meeting on virus response at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during an interagency meeting on virus response at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in called on Sunday for all-out efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in South Korea, saying the country's antivirus fight stands at a "crucial phase" before deciding whether to lift the social distancing alert to the highest.

"There is nowhere to step back," he stressed during an interagency meeting on virus response at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul.

He presided over the emergency session hours after local health authorities reported 1,030 additional coronavirus infections, the all-time high of daily new confirmed cases since the emergence of the novel coronavirus here.

Moon agreed that the country now faces its "biggest-ever" coronavirus crisis.

"It is a desperate time when (the government) should make all-out efforts to stave off the spread of the coronavirus by concentrating all virus control capabilities and administrative power."

Unless South Korea breaks the trend of growing virus transmissions nationwide "for now," it would have to consider raising the social distancing guidelines to Level 3, the top of the five-tier system.

"It's hard to imagine the pain and damage that (the people) are going to suffer from the elevation to Level 3," the president said.

He appealed to medical staff, healthcare officials and the public to do their best once again, although they are tired of combating the prolonged pandemic.

"If we are truly an antivirus fight model country, it is the very time to prove it," Moon said, adding the "fundamental method" is to track and trace infections as quickly as possible and cut "the link of spread."

He also urged a collective push by the government, local authorities and the private sector to secure sickbeds and treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients amid reports of strains on medical facilities.

"This is the last watershed before vaccine and treatment are used," he added. "Until then, social distancing is the strongest vaccine and treatment. Enhancing social distancing to Level 3 is the last means (to use)."

He instructed the government to thoroughly prepare for the measures and "make a bold decision" if it is deemed inevitable.

He requested the people to abide by existing social distancing regulations and refrain from going out and meeting others during the "emergency situation."

Under Level 3, almost all indoor and outdoor facilities, except essential ones, will be forced to close.

All sporting events will be prohibited, with schools switched to online learning and working from home expanded. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114