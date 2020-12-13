Hopes pinned on COVID-19 treatments, not vaccines, in Korea

Celltrion researcher (Celltrion)

With the daily number of new COVID-19 cases surpassing 1,000 for the first time Sunday, South Korea’s bet on the most feasible exit plan from the mayhem is treatments, not vaccines.



While both vaccines and treatment may be needed to extinguish the pandemic for good, so far for Korea, treatments are making quicker advances to actual use on people here.



National household names Celltrion and GC Pharma are inches away from acquiring conditional use permits from local health authorities, according to industry insiders.



Both companies plan on applying for the permit within this year or early next year at the latest. Celltrion’s antibody treatment is targeted for use on light-symptom COVID-19 patients and GC Pharma’s plasma treatment is meant for seriously afflicted patients with underlying diseases.



A conditional use permit allows a drug still under development to be preemptively used to cope with emergencies at the medical forefront. It is a more sweeping free pass than a therapeutic use permit, which is applied individually by hospitals wishing to use the treatment at their institute.



Celltrion’s antibody treatment CT-P59 acquired its first therapeutic use permit on Friday for Asan Medical Center in Seoul.



CT-P59, according to Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin, could eliminate coronavirus within four to five days in a phase 1 clinical trial targeting 18 lightly affected COVID-19 patients.



Having completed administration of the drug in the succeeding phase 2 clinical trial targeting 327 patients spread across the globe, Celltrion is counting down to apply for a conditional use permit from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as soon as it analyzes the study results from the phase 2 trial.



Celltrion Chairman Seo had pledged to give out the treatment at no margin to local patients. The company has enough stock of the drug for 100,000 people, for immediate distribution upon approval from the Drug Ministry.







GC Pharma researcher (GC Pharma)