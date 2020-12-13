Hyundai Motor Group acquires US robotics firm

Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot Spot (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group is taking the first major step toward transforming into a smart mobility solution provider, acquiring the world’s leading robotics firm, Boston Dynamics.



The Korean conglomerate announced late Friday its agreement with SoftBank to acquire a controlling interest in the mobile robot firm, valued at $1.1 billion.



Under the agreement, three Hyundai Motor companies and group Chairman Chung Euisun will together hold 80 percent of the firm’s shares, while SoftBank retains the remaining 20 percent through one of its affiliates.



The three Hyundai companies are Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis, which are set to acquire 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of the shares, respectively. Chairman Chung Euisun’s stake is 20 percent, the automaker said.



The transaction, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close by June 2021.



The equity purchase is the first major deal by Hyundai Motor Group after Chung took the helm from his father, Chung Mong-koo, and reflects his earlier vows to transform the automobile manufacturer into a mobility solutions provider.





Hyundai Motor Group logo (Hyundai Motor Group)

Boston Dynamics logo (Hyundai Motor Group)