Sex dolls at MMCA stir up controversy

Installation views of works by visual artist Jung Yoon-suk at Korea Artist Prize 2020 (MMCA)

Some of the exhibited works for Korea Artist Prize 2020 at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, are under fire for including sex dolls.



Works by visual artist Jung Yoon-suk are part of the exhibition for Korea Artist Prize 2020, co-organized by the MMCA and SBS Foundation. Four visual artists were selected earlier this year, and their works were unveiled at the MMCA Seoul venue on Dec. 4.



At the center of the controversy is the two-hour documentary film “Tomorrow” along with 14 photographs that depict how sex dolls are produced and consumed.





Installation views of works by visual artist Jung Yoon-suk at Korea Artist Prize 2020 (MMCA)