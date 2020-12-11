 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Movie director Kim Ki-duk dies of coronavirus

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 11, 2020 - 20:25       Updated : Dec 11, 2020 - 21:50
Movie director Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)
Movie director Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)



South Korean movie director Kim Ki-duk died of complications from COVID-19 in Latvia on Friday. 

News reports from Russia said the director died in the hospital from complications associated with COVID-19.

Kim Ki-duk's family confirmed to multiple Korean media that the news was correct and that they had received a call on the day. 

According to the sources, Kim arrived in Latvia in the middle of last month. He reportedly lived there with the help of film industry figures in Latvia. 

He was recently hospitalized due to symptoms of coronavirus, but treatment was unsuccessful.

Debuting in 1996 with the work "Crocodile," Kim is the only South Korean director to win at all three major European film festivals: Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

But the award-winning director has shunned public appearances in Korea since he was accused of sexually assaulting actresses while filming in 2017.

A police case into the main accusation was dropped the following year. Kim tried to sue his accusers for damages, but was unsuccessful.

Since the accusations surfaced he has filmed a movie in Kazakhstan.

On the same day, the Busan International Film Festival director Jeon Yang-joon posted on his social media account that a Kyrgyzstan film critic told him of Kim's passing. 

"(I was told) he passed way two days after being admitted to the hospital," Jeon wrote. "It is a great loss for the Korean film industry."

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com) and Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114