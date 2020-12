Fidelity unloads W111b Hyundai Marine & Fire stocks since Oct.

US-based investor Fidelity Management & Research has offloaded common shares of Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance worth 111.6 billion won ($102.2 million) on the local stock exchange since October, filings showed Friday.Before the transactions, Fidelity was the third-largest shareholder of Hyundai Marine & Fire, listed on South Korea‘s main stock bourse Kospi, holding 11 percent of its voting rights. That followed Chairman Chung Mong-yoon’s 24.65 percent and the National Pension Service‘s 11.25 percent.Selling 4.88 million common shares of Hyundai Marine & Fire, or 6.1 percent of the outstanding shares, Fidelity’s ownership in the Seoul-based insurer reduced to less than 5 percent, removing its obligation to disclose its stock ownership in the company on a regular basis.The sales price ranged from 22,000 won to 25,000 won per share, disclosures showed.Fidelity said in a filing that it had to sell off the stock holdings because some of its funds under its umbrella were liquidated.The news comes nearly four years after Fidelity first emerged as a shareholder with a disclosure obligation in March 2017, buying the Hyundai Marine & Fire shares at between 30,000 won and 33,000 won. Fidelity has since been one of the notable foreign shareholders of Hyundai Marine & Fire, along with BlackRock Fund Advisors.Since March 2017, Hyundai Marine & Fire‘s share price has fallen some 30 percent.Hyundai Marine & Fire‘s net profit from January to September came to 339.8 billion won, up nearly 40 percent on-year.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com