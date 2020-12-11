 Back To Top
National

Accommodation reporting system kicks off for short-term visitors

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 11, 2020 - 14:51       Updated : Dec 11, 2020 - 14:51
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
Short-term stay foreigners are obliged to report their places of accommodation here to immigration authorities under the government's latest measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Justice said Friday.

The ministry said the accommodation reporting system for short-term visitors went into effect on Thursday to help find the whereabouts of foreigners swiftly.

Under the system, any foreign national staying in South Korea for fewer than 90 days with a short-term visa must present a passport or travel certificate to the operator of an accommodation before checking into the place, the ministry said.

The accommodation operator will then report the passport or other travel document information regarding the foreign guest to the local immigration office, it explained.

Short-term stay foreigners refusing to submit a passport or travel document to accommodation operators or those caught providing false personal information will be punished with a fine of less than 500,000 won (US$460), it added.

Currently, passport or travel document information is delivered to authorities via email, fax, phone or text message, but the ministry plans to introduce an online report system based on a dedicated website and a mobile application during the first half of next year.

Under the compulsory quarantine measures, all entrants from overseas -- both Koreans and foreigners -- are now obliged to self-isolate at their residences or government-designated facilities for 14 days. Foreigners refusing to accept the two-week self-isolation are denied entry to the country, while rule violators are fined and deported. (Yonhap)
