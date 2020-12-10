Big Hit Labels concert: The start of a new tradition, or a trend that’s getting trite?

“2012 New Year’s Eve Live - presented by Weverse” poster (Big Hit Labels)



Fifteen years after its launch as a small company by producer Bang Si-hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment is starting a new chapter of its history with its first “labels” concert, which brings together artists from the company’s now-expanded portfolio.



Taking place on the very last day of the year, “2021 New Year’s Eve Live – presented by Weverse” is expected to feature K-pop sensation BTS and other Big Hit-affiliated K-pop idols such as Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, GFriend and NU’EST.







Ensuring Big Hit’s brand identity



“You could say that it’s like a pinnacle goal of a music agency, to hold a year-end concert solely with the company’s artists,” pop culture critic Kim Heon-sik said. “No company would not hold one if they were able to.”



Indeed, the concert is more than just a party for the Big Hit family and its fans. It’s more like a debut performance for the company as Big Hit Labels -- the name it uses now to reflect its embrace of affiliated music agencies Source Music, Belift Lab and Pledis Entertainment.



According to culture critic Ha Jae-geun, “Publicizing the company is the most urgent task for Big Hit for now. While Big Hit now holds a fandom of its own, the general public is unaware of most of its artists other than BTS, and this presents a risk for the company’s management.”



Kim agreed, stating that a joint concert might be a natural next step for the agency.



“S.M. Entertainment, for instance, has been hosting label concerts both in and out of the country to introduce its rookie artists and also strengthen the brand identity of the agency itself,” Kim said, adding that the formation of SuperM, consisting of seven members from the label’s four boy bands, is an example of the company’s efforts to enhance brand value and fandom.



Big Hit has continuously faced doubts about the company’s value, especially with its listing on the nation’s biggest stock market index on Oct. 15. In the past three years, BTS alone made up around 90 percent of the company’s total revenue. Although that number has dropped to around 70 percent this year following Big Hit’s acquisition of boy band Seventeen’s agency, Pledis, its efforts have yet to change the public’s perception.





Ongoing feud with MBC?



With the upcoming concert Big Hit will hopefully not only prove itself to investors, but also to the domestic music scene, which depends heavily on the major broadcasting networks and their productions.



News of the concert initially caused a buzz since it’s scheduled the same day as MBC’s year-end music show, making it official that Big Hit’s artists will not be at what has long been considered one of the biggest events for both the channel and K-pop idols.







BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)