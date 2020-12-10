US envoy vows strong support for inter-Korean exchange

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, Dec. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)
Stephen Biegun, the top US envoy on North Korea issues, vowed strong support for inter-Korean exchanges including humanitarian assistance to North Korea, and said the window is still open for Pyongyang. He was meeting the unification minister here Thursday as part of a four-day trip to Seoul that began Tuesday.
“South Korea plays a major role in establishing permanent peace in the Korean Peninsula and Seoul and Washington should work closer together to bring that closer,” Biegun was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Unification Ministry.
Biegun, who doubles as as the State Department’s No. 2 official, reportedly met with Suh Hoon, President Moon Jae-in’s top security adviser, and Park Jie-won, chief of the National Intelligence Service, after the breakfast meeting with the unification minister to continue discussing inter-Korean affairs.
Later in the day, Biegun also expressed his thoughts on North Korea in a speech delivered to a local think tank. He expects to meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday before heading back home Saturday.
Washington’s point man on North Korea is seen as making his last round of meetings with counterparts he had worked together with as US President Donald Trump nears his term’s end in January.
Biegun arrived here Tuesday and met with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon on Wednesday. Biegun described the Seoul-Washington alliance as the linchpin of security in Northeast Asia.
