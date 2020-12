A luminous Christmas tree with various decorations stands in solitude in the streets of Myeong-dong, central Seoul.





Under the tightened Level 2.5 social distancing rules in Seoul, indoor activities have a curfew of 9 p.m., which traces the views of empty streets.





In an effort to curb further spread of the new coronavirus, the year-end season is expected to present unprecedented sights of Christmas.



(Photos: Yonhap)



By Lee Jae-Eun (leeje16@heraldcorp.com)