[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul launches ‘Sweet Moments’ experience



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents the “Sweet Moments” experience until May 2021.



“Sweet Moments” includes one night in a Deluxe, Executive Deluxe or Executive Suite room, breakfast for two at Tavolo 24, and complimentary use of the swimming pool and fitness center.



The “Salon de Strawberry with Barbie” is also offered, which is an in-room afternoon tea set featuring a selection of desserts made with strawberries and two strawberry beverages.



Also included are a Barbie Passport and Open-Car Barbie or Scooter Barbie for guests staying in an Executive Deluxe or Executive Suite room.



The package starts at 200,000 won (tax excluded).



For more details or reservations, call JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul at (02) 2276-3366.





InterContinental’s ‘Gourmet Night Package’ features French luxury brand Baccarat



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is offering the “Gourmet Night Package with Baccarat” until Jan. 10, where guests can stay one night and enjoy chef-prepared festive foods in a suite with panoramic windows.



A Chateau Baccarat and wine glass set (worth 450,000 won) from crystal brand Baccarat will be given to those who purchase the package.



The package for four guests comes with two rooms: the Club Corner Suite and the Deluxe Room. A chef-prepared in-room dining menu for four for the year-end season, including roast turkey, cake and various other items, is also offered along with a complimentary breakfast.



The package for four guests starts at 1.5 million won.



For reservations or inquiries, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02) 559-7777.





The Plaza presents ‘Bulmeong’ package



The Plaza of Hanwha Hotels & Resorts is offering the “Bulmeong” package for guests looking to take a break and relax by the fire.



Bulmeong -- combining “bul,” meaning fire, and “meong,” daydream -- means to find rest in difficult times.



The package comes with a one-night stay in the hotel’s signature suite with an electronic fireplace, a bottle of wine and use of the club lounge.



The package is available until the end of February next year at a starting price of 380,000 won, with an additional discount of up to 100,000 won for hotel members.



For more information or reservations, call The Plaza at (02) 771-2200.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches Christmas cake promotion



In celebration of year-end, Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents four kinds of Christmas cakes until Christmas at A’+Z cafe, located on the lobby floor. This year, the pastry chef has prepared the Buche de Noel, Santa Claus mousse cake, Christmas fresh cream cake and Christmas cheesecake.



In addition to the cakes, A’+Z also presents the traditional German and Italian Christmas stollen cakes, panettone, gingerbread houses with chocolate trees, and other traditional Christmas baked goods during the festive season.



Christmas cakes are available at A’+Z cafe or on Naver Booking from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Advance reservations of two to three days are required. Cake prices range from 55,000 won to 78,000 won, and other baked goods are available from 12,000 won to 98,000 won.



For more details, call the A’+Z cafe at (02) 2193-1193.







Enjoy end-of-year stay with pets at L’Escape Hotel



L’Escape Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, offers the “Merry Together with Friends” package for guests who want to spend a cozy night with their pets during the holiday season. The hotel has set aside the ninth floor exclusively for guests with pets.



Guests using the package will be offered Santa Maria Novella pet mist, which is an alcohol-free deodorant. In addition, pet brand Howlpot’s bed along with pet utensils, toiletries and snacks, premium pet shampoo and pet towels will be provided for a comfortable stay. Also, breakfast and an afternoon tea set for two will be provided.



The package is available until the end of the year at a starting price of 340,000 won.



For more information, call the L’Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.