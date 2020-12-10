Broadway actors of Korean heritage to connect via YouTube

Poster for “Farewell 2020” (Korean Culture Center New York)



While the iconic Broadway remains shut down until at least May, Broadway stage actors with Korean backgrounds will connect with international audiences at home via YouTube.



The Korean Culture Center New York, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced it will host the year-end musical gala concert “Farewell 2020,” featuring Korean or Korean-American stage actors working on Broadway through its official YouTube channel on Dec. 17.





From left: Stage actors Hwang Joo-min, Jung Jin-woo and Lim Q (Korea Culture Center New York)