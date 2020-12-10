Broadway actors of Korean heritage to connect via YouTube

Poster for “Farewell 2020” (Korean Culture Center New York)
While the iconic Broadway remains shut down until at least May, Broadway stage actors with Korean backgrounds will connect with international audiences at home via YouTube.
The Korean Culture Center New York, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced it will host the year-end musical gala concert “Farewell 2020,” featuring Korean or Korean-American stage actors working on Broadway through its official YouTube channel on Dec. 17.
From left: Stage actors Hwang Joo-min, Jung Jin-woo and Lim Q (Korea Culture Center New York)
The concert will feature seven stage actors with Korean heritage, including Hwang Joo-min from the Broadway musical “The Prom,” Lim Q who starred in “The King and I,” Jung Jin-woo from the Broadway tour of “Miss Saigon,” and Korean-American adoptee Daniel Edwards who performed in “The King and I.”
The actors will perform celebrated numbers from musicals “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Aladdin,” along with numbers from original Korean musicals.
They will also talk about musicals, music and living as an Asian actor in New York during a live chat session.
“I hope this year-end gala concert will be a present for Koreans to wrap up 2020 and welcome a better next year,” Korean Culture Center New York Executive Director Jo Yun-jeung said.
The “Farewell 2020” concert will be available via the culture center’s official YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/KCSNY free of charge.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)