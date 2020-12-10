Samsung unveils MicroLED TV

Models introduce a 110-inch MicroLED screen at a Samsung Digital Plaza shop in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled the first MicroLED screen for home use, announcing its push for a whole new category of home entertainment.



In an online press conference, the South Korean TV manufacturer showcased the new 110-inch MicroLED model, with a retail price tag of 170 million won ($156,612) for the domestic market. It refuses to call the new display a TV, preferring “screen” or “display solution,” it said.



“As demand is rising for better home entertainment solutions amid the COVID-19 crisis, Samsung MicroLED could be the optimal solution that provides unrivaled picture quality and sound,” said Choo Jong-seok, executive vice president of visual display at Samsung.



Samsung introduced its MicroLED display technology first in 2018, providing screens of over 100 inches, known as The Wall, to businesses only.



Samsung has picked MicroLED as the next-generation display technology that will fill the highest-end lineup of its TV business.



Unlike conventional displays, the new model features a true self-luminous display technology that does not require backlights and color filters, the company explained.



More than 8 million micrometer-sized LED lights were used for the 110-inch model, with each one emitting both light and color. The tiny lights express 100 percent of red, green and blue, known as the RGB color gamut.



MicroLEDs provide lifelike color and can last longer than other large displays since they are made of inorganic materials, Samsung said. The lifespan of a MicroLED screen is 100,000 hours, and it eases concerns about image quality degradation or burn-in.





(Samsung Electronics)