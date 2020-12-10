[Herald Interview] Wizbiosolutions thrives in pandemic

Wizbiosolutions CEO Lee Hyun-young (Wizbiosolutions)

Wizbiosolutions started in 2010 as a one-man company. A decade of research and development down the road, it has encountered the ultimate stressor that has catapulted its growth -- the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Wizbiosolutions’ portable diagnostics system, which enables field diagnostic test at airports and harbors, as well as room temperature storable reagent for polymerase chain reaction, have been key to the company’s successful Series A funding amounting to $10 million in October, according to Wizbiosolutions CEO Lee Hyun-young.



“There had been more business requests than we could handle in the first half of 2020,” said Lee, in an interview with The Korea Herald.



The company’s products are especially effective for speedy relief in low-infrastructure areas. Wizbiosolutions’ EZ-Buffer can extract DNA information from samples drawn from a person in five minutes, a big cut from the typical 20 minutes, according to Lee.



Added with the CrystalMix lyophilized reagent that can be stored and transported at room temperature, its technology can detect COVID-19 infection in a person in just 40 minutes, the CEO explained. Previously, similar endeavors required 2 1/2 hours.



This quick testing can be done on-site at transportation hubs -- while traditional PCR diagnostics systems cost over $45,000 and are as big as bulky multifunction printers for offices, Wizbiosolutions’ portable PCR systems are only a little bigger than the retro-style home telephones.





