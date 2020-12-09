 Back To Top
Business

Posco Chemical to supply cathodes to LG-GM EV battery JV

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 17:57       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 17:57
Posco Chemical‘s cathode plant in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province (Posco Chemical)
Posco Chemical‘s cathode plant in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province (Posco Chemical)


Posco Chemical said Wednesday it will supply cathodes to Ultium Cells, a joint venture established by LG Energy Solution and General Motors last year.

According to the refractory and secondary battery materials arm of South Korean steel giant Posco, it will provide cathodes to Ultium Cells’ electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, which is set to begin mass production of NCMA (nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum) batteries that contain 90 percent nickel starting next year.

Cathodes are one of the four key components of lithium-ion batteries along with anodes, separators and electrolytes. The higher the ratio of nickel inside cathodes, the more powerful a battery becomes.

On top of cathodes, Posco Chemical is in discussion with Ultium Cells to supply anodes, which determine a battery’s stability and life expectancy.

The $2.3 billion facility, which is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, will be equipped with an annual production capacity of more than 30 gigawatt-hours.  

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
