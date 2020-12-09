Making favorite restaurant dishes at home

Components of a meal kit, with ingredients individually packaged (SSG.com)



Upon opening up a meal kit of spicy chicken ribs, I realized at once the cooking wouldn’t be too difficult.



The chicken ribs, special sauce, vegetables, sweet potatoes and rice cakes were in separate packaging, and all were prepped for cooking. The cooking instruction on the back of the package involved putting the ingredients one by one into a pot. My family's reaction to the dish was unanimous: “This tastes just like what is sold in restaurants.”



Many aspects of daily life have changed as people stay home more than ever in pandemic times. With restaurants ordered to close at 9 p.m. as part of the government’s stricter social distancing scheme, many retail giants have turned to the growing market of home meal replacements and meal kits.



Home meal replacements refer to precooked food that can just be heated to eat. On the other hand, meal kits require around 15 minutes of simple cooking and usually separates the sauce and ingredients to ensure the best possible taste.



Although the meal kit market began to take off about four years ago, it has reached new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Korea Rural Economic Institute predicting the market value to reach 700 billion won ($646 million) in 2024.



In the early days, meal kits were developed and made by meal kit service companies and delivery companies. Before long, online delivery services like SSG.com and Market Kurly began advertising meal kits developed in collaboration with famous restaurants, bringing restaurants’ signature dishes to the dinner table. Restaurant meal replacements and meal kits were introduced as the next stage of home meal replacement.



The use of trustworthy brand names was a successful marketing strategy.



Odeng Sikdang Budae-jjigae (SSG.com)



The most popular meal kit sold by E-mart’s meal kit brand Peacock this year has been Odeng Sikdang Budae-jjigae, selling over 180,000 kits since its release in April. Budaejjigae is a stew of sausage, ham and kimchi among other ingredients, which is said to have originated from using leftover food from US Army bases here. The product’s advertisement claimed it had reproduced the taste of the 60-year-old Odeng Sikdang, a restaurant in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, where budaejjigae is said to have originated.



Other popular meal kits include one that claims to have replicated the 50-year-old taste of a restaurant in Busan famous for octopus, cow intestine and shrimp hot pot. Popular dishes at hotel restaurants are also available in meal kit form.



This year has seen even greater choice for consumers as companies have competed to find famous restaurant dishes and replicate them in meal kits.



“We consider the Michelin Guide Seoul for the preliminary selection and then go to the individual restaurants to taste the dishes being considered for a meal kit,” said an official at E-mart. “We try to target the amount of time it takes to cook a meal kit to 10 to 15 minutes.”



Two signature dishes of Chinese food restaurant Hogyeongjeon at Shinsegae Chosun Hotel (Shinsegae Chosun Hotel)