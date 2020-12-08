[Graphic News] Output of domestic alcohol declines 10% in 5 years, yet imports double









Output of domestic alcoholic beverages decreased by over 10 percent over the past five years, but alcohol imports nearly doubled during the same period, government data showed.



Production of alcoholic beverages made in the country came to 337 million kiloliters in 2019, down 11.3 percent from 380 million kiloliters in 2014, according to the data from the National Tax Service.



In contrast, South Korea imported 460,000 kiloliters of alcoholic beverages last year, up 125 percent from 2014, the NTS data showed. (Yonhap)











