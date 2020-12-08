Dia TV creators head to VR world of Zepeto

Entertainment creator ddimmi (right) and her Zepeto avatar (CJ ENM)
Dia TV and Naver Z have teamed up to support virtual reality creators.
CJ ENM’s content creator support business, Dia TV, announced the signing of an memorandum of understanding with Naver Z on Tuesday.
By having creators on Naver Z’s avatar service app Zepeto, Dia TV hopes to expand the audience for its creators who are popular with the “MZ Generation” -- those born between the 1980s and the early 2000s -- on a global scale, as well as exploiting advertising and marketing opportunities.
Zepeto has 190 million users, of which 90 percent are international users and 80 percent are teenagers. Big Hit Entertainment invested 7 billion won ($6.45 million), and JYP and YG Entertainment each invested 5 billion won in Naver Z in October and November this year, betting on the platform‘s potential. K-pop girl group Twice’s dance performance, posted on the app on Oct. 31, reached over 1.7 million views in its first week.
In the Zepeto app, Dia TV creators can not only communicate and engage in activities with other users in the app through their avatars, but can also create custom VR avatar outfits and sell them in the app.
Child actor and creator Lee Chae-yun (right) and her Zepeto avatar (CJ ENM)
As forerunners, entertainment creator ddimmi with 910,000 YouTube subscribers and child actor and creator Lee Chae-yun with 84,000 YouTube subscribers debuted on Zepeto in mid-November. With a large fan base of teenagers, the two have uploaded content in the world of Zepeto to communicate with fans. A YouTube video showing Lee creating her Zepeto character and playing in the app also reached over 70,000 views in the first week.
Dia TV announced that the two creators will use multiple platforms, including YouTube, to continue showing their Zepeto activities. Moving forward, Dia TV hopes to use the intellectual property of Zepeto to create more YouTube content for influencers and create ways for virtual influencers on Zepeto to debut on YouTube.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)