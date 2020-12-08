Dia TV creators head to VR world of Zepeto

Entertainment creator ddimmi (right) and her Zepeto avatar (CJ ENM)



Dia TV and Naver Z have teamed up to support virtual reality creators.



CJ ENM’s content creator support business, Dia TV, announced the signing of an memorandum of understanding with Naver Z on Tuesday.



By having creators on Naver Z’s avatar service app Zepeto, Dia TV hopes to expand the audience for its creators who are popular with the “MZ Generation” -- those born between the 1980s and the early 2000s -- on a global scale, as well as exploiting advertising and marketing opportunities.



Zepeto has 190 million users, of which 90 percent are international users and 80 percent are teenagers. Big Hit Entertainment invested 7 billion won ($6.45 million), and JYP and YG Entertainment each invested 5 billion won in Naver Z in October and November this year, betting on the platform‘s potential. K-pop girl group Twice’s dance performance, posted on the app on Oct. 31, reached over 1.7 million views in its first week.



In the Zepeto app, Dia TV creators can not only communicate and engage in activities with other users in the app through their avatars, but can also create custom VR avatar outfits and sell them in the app.



Child actor and creator Lee Chae-yun (right) and her Zepeto avatar (CJ ENM)