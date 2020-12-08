 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

KB Securities, Jefferies sign co-brand alliance

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 14:39       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 14:39
Logos of KB Securities and Jefferies
Logos of KB Securities and Jefferies
South Korea’s brokerage house KB Securities said Tuesday it has teamed up with New York-based multinational investment bank Jefferies Group to establish a co-brand alliance for equity research, sales and trading.

Under the term, Jefferies will distribute equity research on listed companies in Korea produced by KB Securities on a co-branded basis to Jefferies’ global institutional client base. KB Securities will also offer Korean equity brokerage services to Jefferies and its international clients.

“We are pleased to partner with Jefferies in this important new initiative,” Scott Seo, Head of Institutional Marketing & Sales Group of KB Securities, in a statement.

“We anticipate this new relationship will further enhance our already-strong equities business by leveraging Jefferies’ global equity distribution platform and mutually benefit our clients.”

KB Securities added in the statement that it plans to advance its alliance to provide brokerage services for foreign equities and derivatives and underwrite initial public offerings outside Korea.

Jefferies was founded in 1962 and has since been providing investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To enhance its equities franchise in Asia, the US company worked with Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia, KAF Securities in Malaysia, JB Securities in Sri Lanka, Fubon Securities in Taiwan and Regis Partners in The Philippines, it said.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114