KB Securities, Jefferies sign co-brand alliance

South Korea’s brokerage house KB Securities said Tuesday it has teamed up with New York-based multinational investment bank Jefferies Group to establish a co-brand alliance for equity research, sales and trading.
Under the term, Jefferies will distribute equity research on listed companies in Korea produced by KB Securities on a co-branded basis to Jefferies’ global institutional client base. KB Securities will also offer Korean equity brokerage services to Jefferies and its international clients.
“We are pleased to partner with Jefferies in this important new initiative,” Scott Seo, Head of Institutional Marketing & Sales Group of KB Securities, in a statement.
“We anticipate this new relationship will further enhance our already-strong equities business by leveraging Jefferies’ global equity distribution platform and mutually benefit our clients.”
KB Securities added in the statement that it plans to advance its alliance to provide brokerage services for foreign equities and derivatives and underwrite initial public offerings outside Korea.
Jefferies was founded in 1962 and has since been providing investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To enhance its equities franchise in Asia, the US company worked with Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia, KAF Securities in Malaysia, JB Securities in Sri Lanka, Fubon Securities in Taiwan and Regis Partners in The Philippines, it said.
