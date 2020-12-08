 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 11:30       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 11:30
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the nine-member girl group TWICE. (JYP Entertainment)
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the nine-member girl group TWICE. (JYP Entertainment)
Members of K-pop girl group TWICE have tested negative for the new coronavirus, their agency said Tuesday.

"TWICE members, including Sana, and their manager have all tested negative for the new coronavirus," JYP Entertainment said in a statement sent through a text message.

The agency added that Sana will go into home isolation until Dec. 18 in line with guidelines distributed by health authorities, while the remaining members will work as planned.

Members of the nine-piece band got tested for the infectious virus after K-pop soloist Chungha, who met Sana last week, tested positive.

Other K-pop singers who met Chungha -- Mina of Gugudan, Chaeyeon of DIA and Yeonjung of Cosmic Girls -- have all tested negative as well, according to their agencies.

Chungha's infection has sparked a ripple of COVID-19 tests in the local music industry. Apart from the singers who underwent tests, the staff at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards also got tested. TWICE appeared on the show Sunday.

South Korea reported 594 new virus cases, including 566 domestically transmitted ones, on Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 38,755, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The government has implemented tightened social distancing measures, the second-highest level under a five-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area starting Tuesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114