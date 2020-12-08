BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Oct. 3, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS singing "Dynamite," its latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS, one of the world's most popular pop groups, has become the first all-South Korean act to make it into the top 10 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart.



The group's hit single "Dynamite" moved up a spot to rank No. 10 on the chart measuring radio airplay in the United States, Billboard reported on Monday (US time). The all-English track had earlier made history by becoming the first song by a Korean act to top Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100.



"This week, it becomes BTS' first Radio Songs top 10. The single is also the first Radio Songs top 10 by an all-South Korean act; previously, PSY hit a No. 12 high with 'Gangnam Style' in 2012," the US music publication and chart tracker said.



The upbeat disco-pop track, meanwhile, ranked No. 10 on the main singles chart, down seven notches from No. 3 last week.



The septet's new ballad "Life Goes On," which debuted at No. 1 on the main singles chart fell to No. 28. The Billboard reported that it marked the "second-greatest fall from the top spot, behind only the 1-33 plummet for 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's 'Trollz' on the July 4-dated chart."



The song, which was the first song mostly sung in Korean to top the Billboard, was BTS' third No. 1 on the main singles chart following "Dynamite" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," recorded with US singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685.



Earlier this week, "BE," the seven-member group's latest album fronted by "Life Goes On," reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the main albums chart.



The full chart for the week ending Dec. 3 will be updated on Tuesday (US time). (Yonhap)