 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Korea Exchange delays delisting decision for scandal-ridden Kolon TissueGene

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 21:10       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 21:12
The corporate flag of Kolon Group at the group headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2020 (Yonhap)
The corporate flag of Kolon Group at the group headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2020 (Yonhap)
South Korea's main bourse on Monday postponed its decision on whether to delist the scandal-ridden drugmaker Kolon TissueGene, Inc. as it needs more time to make a final decision on the company's delisting.

The postponment is expected to provide tech-heavy KOSDAQ-listed Kolon TissueGene a chance to present another turnaround program to the KOSDAQ market committee under the main Korea Exchange (KRX).

The main stock exchange said it will reopen the review meeting, without giving the timeframe.

The postponement came a month after the KRX's earlier assessment that the drugmaker failed to comply with the listing criteria.

Trading of Kolon TissueGene has been suspended since late May last year, as the government revoked its permit to sell Invossa over mislabeling and false reporting of ingredient.

Three months later, the KRX decided to delist the company, unless it submitted plans for improvement.

Last month, the KRX turned down Kolon TissueGene for "insufficient" proposals. The firm repealed the decision, asking for a second reviewing.

Upon the KRX's latest call, Kolon TissueGene now has seven days to submit a new proposal for improvement.

The postponement indicates the KRX's patience for the firm's third-phase clinical test results for Invossa in the United States.

As of its last trading on May 28, Kolon TissueGene's market cap stood at 489.6 billion won, with 34.48 percent stake held by some 65,000 retail investors. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114