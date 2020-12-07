Twice and other idols get tested for COVID-19

Twice (JYP Entertainment)
Every member of K-pop girl group Twice was tested for the new coronavirus on Monday, and so were all staff members who had come into contact with band member Sana recently.
The singer Chungha tested positive Monday after she and Sana came into contact. Chungha was tested after coming into contact with another person who also tested positive.
“Twice’s Sana, who came in contact recently with Chungha, as well as other members of Twice who worked with Sana and the staff, were tested this afternoon as a precautionary measure,” announced JYP on Monday.
Artists who appeared on the Mnet Asian Music Awards on the weekend and who came into contact with Sana there will also get tested. The event was recorded Saturday, and the awards ceremony took place Sunday.
Mnet notified the agencies of all the artists who’d had contact with the members of Twice, the network announced.
Yoo Yeon-jung of Cosmic Girls and Mina of Gugudan also announced that they had come into contact with Chungha and were awaiting test results.
Chungha, who was scheduled to release new music Thursday, apologized repeatedly on her fan site.
Meanwhile, other celebrities, including two members of K-pop group Everglow, trot singer Lee Chan-won and movie director Min Kyu-dong were previously confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)