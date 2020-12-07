 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Mr. Pizza operator’s shares plunge after market return in 40 months

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 15:47       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 16:05
An exterior view of a Mr. Pizza restaurant (Yonhap)
An exterior view of a Mr. Pizza restaurant (Yonhap)
Shares of MP Group, the South Korean company that controls pizza restaurant franchise Mr. Pizza and coffee chain Manoffin, plunged over 21 percent at the close, after it resumed trading on the nation’s secondary bourse after some three years and four months.

Shares of MP Group began trading at 1,920 won ($1.80), down 210 won or 9.86 percent, from the previous session’s close on July 25, 2017. The firm’s stock continued to fall sharply to close at 1,670 won. Its subsidiary MP Hankang’s stock also began 40 won, or 2.1 percent, lower at 1,905 won, but plummeted to 1,475 won at the closing bell.

The Korea Exchange’s Kosdaq Market Committee decided Friday to resume transactions of MP Group, more than three years after authorities suspended trading. The group’s founder and former Chairman Jung Woo-hyun was accused on charges of embezzling some 15 billion won and breaching trust.

Authorities had reviewed delisting MP Group shares by the end of 2018, but postponed their decision as Jung and his family pledged to leave management.

Control of the group passed on to a local private equity fund jointly run by Korean investment houses Ulmus Investment and TR Investment, as they bought the controlling shares from the ownership family for 20 billion won in September.

Local fried chicken chain Pelicana Chicken was the largest investor in the fund, allowing its chief Yang Hee-kwon to take the CEO post at MP Group.

Vowing to rise as the top pizza restaurant franchise, the firm has secured a total of 25 billion won recently by issuing new shares, as well as selling treasury stocks.

“Due to the prolonged trading suspension, our shareholders must have been devastated. Through massive amounts of investments and effective company restructuring, we’ll put much effort to mark a turnaround and maximize shareholder value,” the new chief executive officer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MP Group has recorded operating losses for five consecutive years since 2015. Its sales fell by 28.8 percent on-year to 59.9 billion won in the January-November period this year, while the new loss came to 11.5 billion won, rising over fourfold in the cited period.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114