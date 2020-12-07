SK bets on ‘targeted protein degraders’ as future anchor business in pharma

SK Holdings on Monday announced an investment of $200 million in US’ Roivant Sciences for its targeted protein degradation technology as part of its bioscience business strategy.
An emerging concept in medicine, drugs using targeted protein degradation seek to degrade or destroy malicious proteins altogether, unlike drugs of the past, which have sought to inhibit their activity.
This new approach delivers better efficacy and less development of drug tolerance, according to scientists.
“We believe that AI-powered targeted protein degradation will not only improve inefficiencies in the pharmaceutical industry, but also generate significant social impact by tackling unmet medical needs,” said Jang Dong-hyun, CEO of SK Holdings.
Including Roivant, the holding company of Korea‘s third-biggest conglomerate, has invested roughly 251 billion won in bioscience companies over the past two years. The $200 million, or 220 billion won, to be invested in Roivant is by far the biggest commitment SK Holdings has made to a single bioventure.
Broken down chronologically, SK Holdings has invested 4.5 billion won in GenEdit and 3.4 billion won in LVIS in 2018, both firms in the US. In 2019, the holdings firm invested 6 billion won in China’s Harbour BioMed, 9.4 billion won in Korea’s Standigm and 4.4 billion won in France’s Visible Patient. In 2020, SK Holdings invested 7.2 billion won in systems biology antibody researcher Hummingbird Bioscience in Singapore.
In entirety, from 2018 to end-2020, SK Holdings allotted an accumulated 34.9 billion won to biotechs other than Roivant. These investments also targeted gamechangers, like CRISPR gene editing technology and artificial intelligence-driven novel drug research, but the size of the investment in Roivant has pushed the rest out of the limelight.
Roivant has received an attention from SK Holdings on par with that given to the company’s consolidated global CMO SK Pharmteco, or the initial public offering of SK Biopharmaceuticals.
In creating SK Pharmteco, SK Holdings has acquired its own subsidiary SK Biotek for 40 billion won; BMS’ Irish CMO for an industry-speculated 170 billion won; and US company AMPAC for another industry-speculated 800 billion won -- amounting to 1.01 trillion won in total.
SK Biopharmaceuticals, an SK Holdings subsidiary specializing in treatments for the central nervous system, is valued at 13.8 trillion won after making successful entry on the Kospi stock market this year.
Professor Craig Crews of Yale University first identified the notion of targeted protein degradation in 2001, and has proven the in vivo efficacy of the technology for the first time in animals in 2015 and in humans in 2020. Crews founded Arvinas in 2013, which has five pipelines and was valued at $1 billion as of Dec. 1.
Other firms involved in the targeted protein degradation technology include Nurix, Kymera and C4.
As for Roivant, the company was founded in 2014 by Vivek Ramaswamy, whose background is in fund managing for biopharmaecuticals in New York. In its researches, Roivant applies artificial intelligence and data-driven systems biology to dramatically shorten the time and cost needed for novel drug development.
Roivant has six degrader pipelines, designed using the company’s proprietary technology VantAI.
VantAI is a deep learning-based computational program that addresses modality-specific challenges of designing and optimizing novel degrader candidates. It does in-silico drug design, target prediction, interactome mapping and ADMET optimization. ADMET is short for absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity.
Acknowledged for its innovative technologies, Roivant won $1.1 billion investment from Softbank’s Vision Fund in 2017 -- an amount formerly unseen for a single bioventure.
By forming a strategic alliance with Roivant, SK Holdings said it seeks to take on a leading position in the targeted protein degradation pursuits, and create a synergy with SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Pharmteco in the long run.
SK Holdings CEO Jang said, “In addition to this partnership, we look forward to working together to innovate on other aspects of health care with a long-term vision.”
