 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS' new album 'BE' ranks No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 09:55       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 09:55
A concept photo of BTS' new album
A concept photo of BTS' new album "BE" (Big Hit Entertainment)
"BE," the latest album by K-pop megastar BTS, came in at No. 3 on the Billboard's weekly main albums chart.

"BTS' 'Be' falls from No. 1 to No. 3 on the new Billboard 200 in its second week," the US music publication and chart tracker reported on Sunday (US time). The band earned 55,000 equivalent album units, down 77 percent from the previous week, it said.

"BE," fronted by the ballad "Life Goes On," is an eight-track album released on Nov. 20. It is the septet's fifth album to earn a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following "Love Yourself: Tear," "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona" and "Map of the Soul: 7."

The band's seven members said they took a hands-on approach for the album production by taking on behind-the-scenes roles. Jimin, for instance, took part as music project manager, while V supervised the overall visuals of the album. Jungkook directed the teasers and music video for the lead track.

"El Ultimo Tour del Mundo," an all-Spanish language album by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, reached No. 1 with 116,000 equivalent album units, while American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus' "Plastic Hearts" debuted at No. 2.

The full chart for the week ending Dec. 3 will be updated on Tuesday (US time). (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114