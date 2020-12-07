BTS' new album 'BE' ranks No. 3 on Billboard 200

A concept photo of BTS' new album "BE" (Big Hit Entertainment)

"BE," the latest album by K-pop megastar BTS, came in at No. 3 on the Billboard's weekly main albums chart.



"BTS' 'Be' falls from No. 1 to No. 3 on the new Billboard 200 in its second week," the US music publication and chart tracker reported on Sunday (US time). The band earned 55,000 equivalent album units, down 77 percent from the previous week, it said.



"BE," fronted by the ballad "Life Goes On," is an eight-track album released on Nov. 20. It is the septet's fifth album to earn a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following "Love Yourself: Tear," "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona" and "Map of the Soul: 7."



The band's seven members said they took a hands-on approach for the album production by taking on behind-the-scenes roles. Jimin, for instance, took part as music project manager, while V supervised the overall visuals of the album. Jungkook directed the teasers and music video for the lead track.



"El Ultimo Tour del Mundo," an all-Spanish language album by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, reached No. 1 with 116,000 equivalent album units, while American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus' "Plastic Hearts" debuted at No. 2.



The full chart for the week ending Dec. 3 will be updated on Tuesday (US time). (Yonhap)