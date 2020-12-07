Foreigners remain net buyers of S. Korean stocks in November

This file photo shows the logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Yonhap)

Foreign investors remained net buyers of South Korean stocks in November, extending their buying spree for a second straight month, partly thanks to the weak US dollar, data showed Monday.



Foreigners bought a net 6.12 trillion won ($5.6 billion) worth of local stocks in November, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



British investors net purchased 2.2 trillion won worth of stocks, while American investors bought a net 989 billion won last month, according to the FSS.



As of end-November, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 675.2 trillion won, accounting for 30.8 percent of South Korea's market capitalization.



By country, investors from the United States held 279.4 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of last month, accounting for 41.4 percent of the total held by offshore investors.



Last month, foreigners sold a net 913 billion won worth of local bonds.



Their bond holdings came to 150.2 trillion won, or 7.3 percent of the total, as of end-November, the data showed. (Yonhap)