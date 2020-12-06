 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
World

Singapore to seek more travel bubble arrangements

By Bloomberg
Published : Dec 6, 2020 - 19:37       Updated : Dec 6, 2020 - 19:37
A general view shows the financial business district of Shenton Way in Singapore on Dec. 1. (AFP-Yonhap)
A general view shows the financial business district of Shenton Way in Singapore on Dec. 1. (AFP-Yonhap)

Singapore said it will keep searching for possibilities of travel bubbles with other regions even after an arrangement with Hong Kong suffered a setback, the Straits Times reported.

Potential partners could be the countries where the city-state has already opened its borders to, the paper said, citing Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Singapore currently allows short-term visitors from Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand and Vietnam to enter without having to be quarantined, though they must be tested upon arrival.

The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, initially set for Nov. 22, will be reviewed between Christmas and New Year, Ong said.

The arrangement was heralded as a pandemic world-first, allowing people to travel to and from the two places without the need for quarantine, but was delayed after a surge in cases in Hong Kong.

There were no new locally-transmitted infections in Singapore, the health ministry said Sunday, though five new imported cases were detected. (Bloomberg)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114