Singapore to seek more travel bubble arrangements

A general view shows the financial business district of Shenton Way in Singapore on Dec. 1. (AFP-Yonhap)



Singapore said it will keep searching for possibilities of travel bubbles with other regions even after an arrangement with Hong Kong suffered a setback, the Straits Times reported.



Potential partners could be the countries where the city-state has already opened its borders to, the paper said, citing Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.



Singapore currently allows short-term visitors from Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand and Vietnam to enter without having to be quarantined, though they must be tested upon arrival.



The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, initially set for Nov. 22, will be reviewed between Christmas and New Year, Ong said.



The arrangement was heralded as a pandemic world-first, allowing people to travel to and from the two places without the need for quarantine, but was delayed after a surge in cases in Hong Kong.



There were no new locally-transmitted infections in Singapore, the health ministry said Sunday, though five new imported cases were detected. (Bloomberg)



