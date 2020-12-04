 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pianist Kim Sun-wook’s recital canceled due to pandemic

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 4, 2020 - 18:55       Updated : Dec 4, 2020 - 18:55
Pianist Kim Sun-wook (Vincero)
Pianist Kim Sun-wook (Vincero)

Kim Sun-wook’s piano recital scheduled for Monday at the Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, eastern Seoul, has been canceled.

Classical music concert organizer Vincero said the decision to indefinitely postpone Kim’s recital was made soon after the Seoul city government announced Friday afternoon that stricter social distancing rules would be in effect from Saturday to Dec. 18.

This is not the first time that a performance of Kim’s has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier recitals scheduled to take place in March and September were both canceled.

It is now unclear whether his two other upcoming performances -- a formal debut as a conductor on Dec. 14 and a recital with violinist Chung Kyung-wha on Dec. 18 -- will take place as scheduled.

The 32-year-old pianist became the youngest winner and the first Asian winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
