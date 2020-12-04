Poongsan Group Chairman Ryu Jin joins CSIS Board of Trustees

Poongsan Group Chairman and CEO Ryu Jin (Poongsan Group)
Poongsan Group Chairman and CEO Ryu Roy Jin has joined the CSIS Board of Trustees, the company said Friday.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies is a Washington-based think tank.
“I am delighted to welcome Roy to our Board of Trustees,” said CSIS President and CEO John J. Hamre. “CSIS will benefit tremendously from his global vision and innovative spirit.”
Since 1998, Ryu has served as chairman and CEO of Poongsan Group, one of the largest manufacturers of copper products and munitions in the world. His late father, Ryu Chan-u, founded the company in 1968.
Ryu is actively involved in the leadership of numerous business organizations, including as vice chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries and the Korea International Trade Association. He also supports a number of philanthropic and educational organizations. He is board chairman of the Pearl S. Buck Foundation in South Korea, vice chairman of the Korea Mecenat Association, trustee of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, and a member of the Board of Visitors at the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York and the Board of Governors of the PGA Tour’s First Tee program.
Poongsan Group said that in 2015, Ryu played an instrumental role in bringing the Presidents Cup golf tournament to Korea for the first time and chaired the tournament’s organizing committee.
Ryu was awarded the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit in 2005 and the Order of Civil Merit, Moran (Peony) Medal, in 2012, by the Korean government, for his contributions to enhancing Korea’s standing within the global community.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)