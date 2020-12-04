Paik Jong-won to star in Netflix original series ‘Paik’s Spirit’

Paik Jong-won (Netflix)
Online TV platform Netflix announced the making of a new project Friday titled “Paik’s Spirit,” featuring food researcher, businessman and entertainer Paik Jong-won.
On the show, Paik will have a drink with guests in diverse fields who represent South Korea and will talk about their stories, as well as the stories behind the liquors they prefer. “Paik’s Spirit” will be Netflix’s first reality series introducing Korean drinks, food and culture.
Paik will talk about “the most Korean liquors,” from soju (distilled liquor made with grain) in green bottles to beer, traditional Korean liquors and makgeolli (traditional rice wine).
Paik is the founder and CEO of Theborn Korea, a Korean food franchise company that operates 2,000 restaurants under more than 20 chains around the world. He has appeared on tvN programs such as “House Cook Master Paik” and “Street Food Fighter.” The producers of those shows will be joining Paik for “Paik’s Spirit.”
The show, which has yet to announce a release date, will be created by CJ ENM and will be available exclusively on Netflix.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)