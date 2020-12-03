[Graphic News] Some 84 percent of newspapers, magazines in crisis due to pandemic: survey









Around 84 percent of local newspapers and magazines have experienced severe business difficulties due to the new coronavirus pandemic, a recent survey showed.



According to the survey published by the Korea Press Foundation, 33.4 percent of newspaper and magazine companies said the management crisis was very severe, while 50.8 percent answered it was somewhat severe.



Only 13.3 percent of respondents said the crisis was not that severe, while a mere 2.5 percent, most of which identified as nonprofit magazines, said it was not severe at all.



The poll was conducted with 2,943 newspaper companies from July 1 through Sept. 30 and 1,264 magazine companies from June 29 through Sept. 4. (Yonhap)















