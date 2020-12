The grandeur of Baengnokdam Crater Lake of Hallasan dazzles with snow as winter sets in.





The winterscape of the mountain stands out vividly, as snow on the branches shines in the clear sky.





The snowfield of the scenery may be appreciated throughout the snowy season of winter.



(Photos: Ko Won-sang - Yonhap)



By Lee Jae-Eun (leeje16@heraldcorp.com)