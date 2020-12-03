Renault Samsung’s QM6 climbs sales chart

Renault Samsung Motors’ the new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors said Thursday its sports utility vehicle QM6 has climbed the sales chart to lead company’s performance this year.
According to the automaker, the QM6 model sold 4,323 units in October, up 35.6 percent from the month before.
The gasoline model, QM6 GDe, which has topped the mid-sized SUV market in South Korea for the second half of this year, takes 50.7 percent of the total sales of QM6, with 2,191 units, the automaker said. The rest is taken by QM6 LPe, which is the country’s first LPG-powered SUV.
In November, the automaker introduced a new version of the QM6 with a revamped exterior that highlights its identity.
For the popularity of QM6, Renault Samsung attributed to its wide range of powertrains offered to customers, and also for its competitiveness in price and quietness.
The increase in domestic travel due to COVID-19 pandemic also appears to have affected the company’s sales, the automaker said.
The QM6 ranges in price from 24 million won ($21,936) to 33 million won.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)