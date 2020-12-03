Kospi rally continues as Samsung Electronics shares hit W70,000 mark

South Korea’s main bourse Kospi continued its bullish run on Thursday with shares of market bellwether Samsung Electronics touching the 70,000 won-mark during the intraday trading.
Kospi started off at 2,686.38, up 10.48 points, or 0.39 percent, from the previous session’s close. After setting its all-time high, the index slightly erased some of its earlier gain to reach 2,682.84 as of 2 p.m., as foreigners turned to net sellers.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics soared up to as high as 70,500 won ($64.23), setting a record-high price in the early morning trade. But as both foreign and institutional investors went on profit-taking, it was trading at 70,000 won as of 2 p.m. SK hynix also logged its 52-week high of 114,500 won during trading but fell to 110,000 won at the same time.
On the back of foreigners’ buying spree In November, Kospi surged 14.3 percent in November. The amount of offshore investors’ net purchase, however, is likely to reduce in December, a brokerage report showed.
Yuanta Securities Korea’s analyst Cho Byung-hyun wrote in a report that the monthly climbing rate of Kospi last month logged the third largest since 2000. It was followed by the records seen in January and November in the year with 22.45 percent and 19.72 percent, when the IT bubble bust.
Citing the previous market trends, Cho said that the possibility of the index showing another upturn following the previous month’s sharp rise came to 58 percent, adding foreign investors’ buying intensity is highly likely to weaken again this month.
“Recently foreigner’s movement in the Korean stock market went in the complete opposite direction from the Volatility Index (VIX). Their lack of fear of market instability is somewhat positive, but it also explains that foreigners’ buying momentum has burned out,” the analyst added, while stressing the amount of their net purchases tended to grow smaller as it gets closer to the end of the year.
Despite foreigners’ burden, the expert saw major firm’s better-than-expected quarterly performance results in the third quarter and hopes on economic recovery next year are likely to remain as the positive fundamentals to the local market.
“A possibly reduced buying demand may slow down a rise in the index, however, macroeconomic indicators such as the Citi Economic Surprise Index have been improved. The upturn outlook of Korean listed-firms has also been accelerated.”
Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Kosdaq recovered the 900-point mark in over two months. It began trading at 901.61, up 2.27 points or 0.25 percent from the previous session’s close, then continuously moved upward to reach 904.21 as of 2 p.m. It was the first time that index to surpass the 900-point mark since marking 905.56 during the trading on Sept. 16.
By Jie Ye-eun
