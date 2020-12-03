Youn Yuh-jung wins Best Supporting Actress at Sunset Circle Awards

Actress Youn Yuh-jung (Hook Entertainment)



Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung won the award for best supporting actress at the Sunset Circle Awards on Tuesday for her role in “Minari,” by director Lee Isaac Chung.



The 73-year-old actress won over other nominees, Amanda Seyfried of “Mank,” Amy Adams of “Hillbilly Elegy,” Zazie Beetz of “Nine Days” and Oliva Colman of “The Father.” As many of them are thought to be in the running for 2021 Oscar nominations, Youn’s win raises hopes for her, and Korea’s, first Oscar nomination in acting.



“Minari” by director Lee Isaac Chung is selected among the “10 Best Movies of 2020” by Vanity Fair. (Vanity Fair)