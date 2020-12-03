 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Starbucks opens Korea’s first store staffed mostly with disabled

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 15:03       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 15:03
Starbucks employees communicate with each other in sign language. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks employees communicate with each other in sign language. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea opened a new store on Thursday with a commitment to prioritize disabled workers, in a first in the country.

The new location at the Seoul National University Dental Hospital will run with a staff of 12, six of whom are employees with disabilities

The coffeehouse giant also said sign language training and disability awareness education was given to staff as part efforts to improve the perception of those with disabilities.

Launching on the International Day of People with Disability, the newly opened store comes with a special interior design that “allows everyone to visit easily.”

A Braille menu, a tactile map and tablet PCs will be also available to assist customers with visual impairment and movement disabilities, the company said.

As of October, a total of 404 baristas with disabilities work at Starbucks stores across the country.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114