Traveling in pandemic times

In a year that has witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic disrupt lives and devastate economies around the world, South Korea is seeking innovations to meet the challenges it presents.



The following is the third article in a four-part series on how Korea is creating a new normal during the pandemic, produced in partnership with The Korea Foundation -- Ed.





Korea Foundation Logo (Korea Foundation)





28,714,247.



That’s the number of number of South Koreans who traveled abroad last year, according to the Korea Tourism Organization. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Koreans traveling abroad since March has dropped more than 95 percent compared with previous years.



Although the pandemic locked up international skyways, it could not stop people’s desire to travel.



People searched for virus-free destinations in Korea at the start of the year, with Jeju Island and Gangwon Province gaining popularity. In March, when the country was hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of domestic travelers to Jeju Island dipped to 46 percent of those who traveled to the island in the same period last year. However, the figure bounced back to 96.6 percent in November, year-on-year.



“Although I was worried about the pandemic, I went to Gangneung because I wanted to see the sea in the summer,” said Park Byung-jae from Seoul, who went to Gangneung, Gangwon Province, in August. “I went on a weekday to avoid crowds. The quarantine measures such as taking temperatures and using QR codes were the same. The virus did make me take out the food that I would’ve normally eaten at a restaurant, just to be on the safe side.”



Also, while social distancing rules were below Level 2, people felt safe enough to travel due to the government’s strict quarantine measures.



“When I traveled to Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, the social distancing level wasn’t as high as it is now,” said Kim, who lives in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. “While I waited nearly two hours to get into a famous noodle restaurant there, everyone in the line wore masks and kept social distance, so I wasn’t too worried.”



People also started traveling domestically in new ways, adjusting to the pandemic times.



One form of travel that grabbed the attention of travelers seeking both safety from the novel coronavirus and the excitement of travel was camping.



While the months from June to August are typically considered the height of camping season, the camping fervor has continued into the colder months this year. E-mart, a large retail store chain, reported a 117.4 percent rise in sales of camping products from Oct. 1-18 compared with the same period last year, with sleeping bag sales rising 82.1 percent and camping mattress sales rising 159 percent.



Furthermore, glamping and car camping became popular as people searched for more comfortable camping options. With glamping, a portmanteau of glamorous and camping, campers stay in resort-like accommodations at campsites.



“The number of reservations this year rose more than 30 percent, which I suspect is due to the pandemic. While only Saturdays were fully booked last year, Fridays and Sundays this year have been fully booked as well,” said an official at Green Mountain Fairway, a glamping service in Pocheon, north of Seoul.



Models show off car camping equipment. (Yonhap)



Car camping, or “chabak” in Korean, trended, with a Naver cafe called the “Chabak Camping Club” reaching over 200,000 members as of early December compared with 80,000 members in March. In addition, sales of sport utility vehicles increased 9.5 percent this year until October compared with last year, according to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association. The number of people in their 20s getting licenses to drive camping cars is at its highest ever.



The word “bulmeong,” which means to drift off while staring at a fire, also trended on social media.



People hike on Palbongsan in Gangwon Province in November. (Yonhap)