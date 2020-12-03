S. Korea's currency hits 30-month high on risk appetite, US dollar's slump

Electronic signboards at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea's won currency jumped to a 30-month high against the US dollar Thursday, buoyed by risk appetite over coronavirus vaccine developments and the dollar's prolonged slump.



The won was quoted at 1,099.90 won per US dollar as of 10:25 a.m., up 0.9 won from the previous session's close.



It was the highest level since June 15, 2018, when the risk-sensitive currency was trading at 1,087.30 won against the US dollar.



The won is likely to breach the key psychological level of 1,100 won intraday, analysts said.



The won, along with other peers, has strengthened against the US dollar due to optimism over vaccine developments and US President-elect Joe Biden's transition to power.



The US dollar has also been weakening since the US Federal Reserve said in its September rate-setting meeting that it will keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to meet its 2 percent target.



So Byung-eun, an analyst at NH Futures, said the won is expected to strengthen Thursday because of the weaker US dollar and net purchases of local stocks by foreign investors.



Last month, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said financial authorities have been closely monitoring the foreign exchange market, warning that they are ready to take action at any time to smooth out the local currency's sharp gains.



Hong voiced concerns about the Korean currency's rapid strength against the US dollar, saying that excessive currency volatility is not desirable. (Yonhap)